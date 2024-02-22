Police will listen to each complaint in Sandeshkhali, take strict action: West Bengal DGP

KOLKATA: West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar on Thursday said that police will listen to the complaints of every individual in Sandeshkhali and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Kumar, who went to Sandeshkhali on Wednesday and stayed there overnight to assess the situation in the troubled areas in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, assured of strict action against those found involved in torturing women.

"I came here to talk to my officers. It's our responsibility to see the well-being of the people. We will listen to the complaints of every individual. If there is any incident regarding land grabbing or anything else, we will take strict action against those found guilty. If people are found involved in torturing, we will take appropriate action against them," Kumar told reporters at Dhamakhali this morning.