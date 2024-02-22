Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali to participate in Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra in Amroha

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party, will participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in his parliamentary constituency of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Ali will join the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra when it enters his constituency.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ali said, "A hearty welcome to Rahul Gandhi who is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in my parliamentary constituency Amroha on February 24."

"The people of Amroha have always stood with the unifying forces of the country and will leave no stone unturned to make your journey successful," Ali said.

Notably, the Congress had bargained for Amroha in its seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party and could field Ali from that constituency.