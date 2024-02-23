AAP claims BJP intimidation and CBI arrest threat for Kejriwal amid alliance talks

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is pressurizing them to leave the INDIA alliance as they claimed that the CBI is planning to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a fake case of liquor scam in the next few days.

BJP is scared of the two parties coming together for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, AAP leaders.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, at the party office here, said, "The AAP leaders are getting threatening phone calls from BJP to arrest our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal if they don't leave the INDIA alliance. So far Arvind Kejriwal got 7 summons from ED. They are planning to arrest him soon, to force us out of the INDIA alliance."

Cheema further said that the BJP can see their defeat in the upcoming elections at the hands of the INDIA alliance. "Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre failed miserably for the last ten years as corruption, inflation and unemployment were touching new heights every day. They failed to provide 2 crore jobs every year. Instead of doubling the income of farmers as they promised before the election, they forced farmers to stage agitations for their basic rights. People are full of anger against the BJP and uniting to defeat them. That is why the BJP is scared of the INDIA alliance,’’ he alleged.