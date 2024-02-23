PM Modi to address three rallies in West Bengal in March 

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address three public rallies in March's first week in the southern part of Sandeshkhali stir-hit West Bengal, sources said.

The PM’s unscheduled Bengal visit before the Election Commission (EC)’s Lok Sabha schedule announcement has triggered murmurs that Modi will kick off the saffron party’s election campaign in the state when it is witnessing people’s uprise against the ruling Trinamool Congress in the North 24 Parganas island.

“The Prime Minister will address two rallies on March 1 and March 2 in Arambagh and Krishnagar respectively, and the third one will be at North 24 Parganas’ Barasat on March 6,” said a BJP leader.