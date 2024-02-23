Priyanka Gandhi to join Rahul’s yatra in Moradabad on Saturday

LUCKNOW: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav are set to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra after it resumes its journey on Saturday.

“Priyanka Gandhi will join the yatra in Moradabad on February 24 and will accompany her brother till February 25 when the yatra is scheduled to take another break. She will rejoin when it resumes its journey later in Rajasthan,” said a senior Congress leader.

It may be recalled that Priyanka was supposed to join the yatra when it entered UP from Chanduali in the eastern region on February 16 but could not owing to illness.

The yatra has already covered the eastern and central UP districts including the Gandhi family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli, before taking a two-day break in Lucknow on Wednesday. Now, after resuming its journey in Moradabad on Saturday, the yatra will cover Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Hathras, Aligarh and Agra districts of western UP.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also join the yatra in Agra on Sunday. The decision to take part in the yatra has come through after the finalisation of the seat-sharing pact for the 2024 Lok Sabha election between the two allies in UP on Wednesday. In fact, the SP chief, who was expected to be a part of the yatra in Rae Bareli on Tuesday, had put a condition of not joining it till the deal over seats was sealed.

Meanwhile, suspended BSP MP from Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali is also set to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in his Lok Sabha constituency Amroha on Saturday. “Hearty welcome to Shri @RahulGandhi ji who set out on Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra on February 24 in my parliamentary constituency #Amroha. The people of Amroha have always stood with the unifying forces of the country and will leave no stone unturned to make your journey successful,” said Danish Ali in a post on X.