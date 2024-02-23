Lok Sabha polls: In 2019, Congress lost deposits on most seats it has secured for 2024 in UP

After weeks of hard bargaining and long parleys, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress reached a deal in Uttar Pradesh to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. This has enthused the grassroots workers and given impetus to the INDIA bloc's prospects in the northern state, which sends the largest numbers of lawmakers (80 seats) to the Lok Sabha.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party had allotted 17 seats to the Congress and one to the Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (ASP). The SP will field candidates for the rest of the 62 seats.

The poll alliance between the two parties revives the memory of the 2017 Assembly elections, when the "two boys" (Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) joined hands to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The alliance formed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections appears to be driven more by necessity than by a carefully devised strategy to challenge the dominance of the BJP.

An analysis of election data reveals that the 17 seats allotted to the Congress party are notably those where it performed inadequately during the 2019 general elections. Across 12 of these seats, the party failed to retain deposits, while in one constituency, Bansgaon, it abstained from fielding a candidate altogether in the 2019 elections.

In the 2019 elections, the Congress party contested 67 seats but lost deposits in about 63 constituencies. Sonia Gandhi, former AICC President, secured the sole victory for the party in its pocketborough, Rae Bareli, while Rahul Gandhi suffered defeat to the BJP's Smriti Irani in the traditional Congress bastion of Amethi.