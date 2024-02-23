'Scared' of AAP-Congress tie up, BJP trying to get Kejriwal arrested: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Centre was scared of the party's alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls and was using the CBI to get Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested.

There was no immediate reaction from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the allegation.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said as soon as reports of the finalisation of seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started coming in, the ED sent a seventh summons to Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"We have learnt from reliable sources that the CBI is planning to arrest Kejriwal. The CBI will also serve a notice to Kejriwal either this afternoon or by evening," he alleged.