TMC bid to repair political damage in Sandeshkhali receives jolt as fresh protests break out

KOLKATA: The TMC's move to repair the political damage and eradicate people’s ire in Sandeshkhali received a jolt as fresh incidents of violent protests erupted in the North 24 Parganas island on Friday when four representatives of the National Commission for Women visited the area.

A makeshift surveillance structure of a fishery was set ablaze and the house of a ruling Trinamool Congress satrap was vandalised before he was manhandled amid the strong presence of law-keepers.

When director general of police Rajeev Kumar visited the strife-hit area for the second time on Friday, aggrieved people demonstrated in front of him accusing the fugitive TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides, Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, of abusing women sexually and grabbing lands forcibly.

Though the district administration has set up eight camps in the area to receive complaints against the ruling party’s local leaders, it did not prove enough to quell the locals’ resentment.

Violence broke out shortly after the DGP entered the trouble-hit area. Hundreds of women hit the streets and the makeshift structure went up in flames beside the fishery at Bemjur village, owned by Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Sirajuddin which was allegedly set up grabbing agricultural land.