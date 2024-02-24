Bengal govt sets up mini secretariat, but Sandeshkhali still on edge as TMC ministers face protests

KOLKATA: Though the state government has set up a mini secretariat at strife-hit Sandeshkhali to contain people’s anger leading to a largescale stir against the TMC satraps, which is said to be a wake-up call for the ruling party, the North 24 Parganas island continued to be on the boil on Saturday.

The local residents chased away the families of a local TMC leader in presence of policemen and women, who has been in forefront of the stir against the TMC’s local strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and other satraps, staged demonstrations and took out protest marches wielding brooms.

The government has set up 18 camps in Sandeshkhali deploying officials from the irrigation, land reforms, food and supplies department to receive complaints. In the past four days, 817 complaints were lodged in these camps, of which 90 per cent was about converting agricultural land into fisheries by grabbing common people’s properties forcibly.

“Other than forcible land grabbing, complaints of mone extortion from beneficiary schemes like housing for the poor also poured in. We have forwarded the complaints to the higher authorities,” said an officer at one of the camps.

Police, too, set up makeshift centres for receiving complaints in the area in which the name of Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Sirajuddin popped up. “Out of 66 complaints, 55 are against Sirajuddin who allegedly constructed a market complex under the banner of his name by grabbing lands forcibly,” said a police officer.