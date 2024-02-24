Farmer leader Pandher says stir won't end until demands met; protesters hold candlelight vigil

CHANDIGARH: Farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march will not end their agitation until their demands are met, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Saturday while indicating that their stir may continue even after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls comes into force.

As the deadlock in talks between Union ministers and farmer leaders continued even after four rounds of dialogue, the protesters took out a candle march at Shambhu and Khanauri on Punjab's border with Haryana in memory of the farmer who died during the ongoing agitation.

Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed in the clash in Khanauri last Wednesday when some protesters tried to head towards the barricades erected by security personnel.

Shubhkaran's cremation has not taken place yet with farmer leaders being adamant that the Punjab government orders registration of an FIR against those responsible for his death.

In Delhi, authorities initiated the process of partially reopening the Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana, almost two weeks after these were sealed because of the farmers' march.

According to a police officer, the decision was taken after the protesting farmers announced a halt to the march till the end of this month.