SKM to protest over farmer's death; accuses Haryana cops of entering Punjab to fire at demonstrators

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday demanded the registration of an FIR for "murder" over the death of a protesting farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border and announced tractor marches next week.

Subhkaran Singh, 21, had died Wednesday amid clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers, whose Delhi Chalo march has been stalled at the Khanauri border point in Punjab's Sangrur district.

The SKM, which spearheaded the 2020–21 farm agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, announced that the farmers will observe a 'black day' on Friday to mourn the death.

It also said farmers will take out tractor marches on highways on February 26 and hold a Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.

Speaking to reporters here, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said a case of murder should be registered in the death of the farmer at the Khanauri border and his family should be given Rs 1 crore in compensation.

Further, Rajewal accused the Haryana Police of crossing into Punjab, firing at protesting farmers and damaging their tractors.

"Haryana Police entered Punjab, fired at us and also broke our tractors. A case under Section 302 IPC should be registered against the Haryana CM and Haryana's home minister. A judicial inquiry should be conducted into the death of a farmer. On March 14, a 'mahapanchayat' of farmers will be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi," Rajewal said.