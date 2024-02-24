Gemini not always reliable in responding to prompts: Google after chatbot's response on PM Modi

In an e-mail statement, a Google spokesperson said, "We've worked quickly to address this issue."

Google further said Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool and "may not always be reliable, especially when it comes to responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, or evolving news".

"This is something that we're constantly working on improving," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the minister had marked the post to Google and Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter.

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.

The journalist has shared a screenshot in which a question was asked to Gemini about Modi.

In response, Gemini made uncharitable comments about him but was circumspect when the same query was posed about Trump and Zelenskyy.

In fact, the chatbot's text-to-image generation feature has been embroiled in controversies.

Recently, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant temporarily paused Gemini Artificial Intelligence chatbot's images generation of people, after 'inaccuracies' were flagged in historical images the chatbot was generating.

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has erupted with posts describing Gemini as "too woke" when generating historical images.