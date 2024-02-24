How can TN contest ED summons, asks SC

During the hearing, Justice Trivedi asked the Tamil Nadu government to demonstrate its locus standi to file the writ petition. “How can the state file this writ petition? Under which law...You satisfy us on how state is interested and how it can file this writ petition against the ED. How is the state aggrieved? The SC said the summons could have been challenged by the collectors themselves in their personal capacity before the HC.

The top court sought the response of the TN government and the five collectors and adjourned the case to February 26 (Monday). After the ED issued the summons to the collectors in the alleged sand mining scam, the state filed a plea before the Madras HC.

Based on the plea, the HC granted an interim stay on November 2023 on the operation of the summons, saying that the summons appeared to be part of a “fishing expedition”, and prima facie, there was no jurisdiction to issue the summons to any of the district collectors. The state also had challenged the ED’s power to investigate such offences without the prior consent of the state government.