SC seeks affidavit from Google India if location-sharing can be a bail condition

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Google India to file a detailed affidavit explaining the technical aspects of dropping a PIN, in the context of putting it as a condition for granting bail to an accused person.
A two-judge SC bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also said that it would later examine whether a condition that the accused continues to provide the investigators with such detailed information about their whereabouts are likely to infringe upon the individual’s right to privacy. In 2017, a nine-judge Constitution bench had declared that the Right to Privacy was a fundamental right.
The two-judge bench was hearing an appeal filed by the prosecution, against an order of bail granted by the Delhi High Court to a Nigerian national in a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The Supreme Court sought the detailed affidavit from Google India about the technical aspects of Google Maps PIN, after the Central government failed to properly apprise and explain how it works.
