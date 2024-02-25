Bihar: Asst engineer of Water Resources dept found dead under mysterious circumstances

MUZAFFARPUR: A 29-year-old woman, working as an assistant engineer with the state Water Resources department, was found dead under mysterious in her rented flat in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahima Kumari (29), a resident of Mananpur Bazar of Lakhisarai district.

Locals said the victim, working as an assistant engineer with the state water resources department and was posted in Muzaffarpur and used to stay alone in her flat in Atardah Prajapati Nagar locality in Muzaffarpur town.

Talking to reporters Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP-Town), Muzaffarpur, Bhanu Pratap Singh on Sunday said, "the body of Mahima Kumari was recovered from her flat late Saturday evening.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is on".