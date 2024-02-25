PM Modi to visit Bihar on March 2, his first after NDA returns to power in state

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by addressing a public meeting in Aurangabad on March 2.

It will be Modi’s maiden visit to Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the grand alliance INDIA bloc and formed a new government with BJP on January 28.

Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary in an interaction with mediapersons confirmed Modi’s visit. Choudhary was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Prime Minister’s weekly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broscast.

He said, “Prime Minister will be in Aurangabad and Begusarai districts on March 2 for the launch of several projects. He will also address public meetings.” He revealed that PM is scheduled to launch projects worth Rs.2 lakh crore for Bihar in the next 10 days either through the virtual mode or in person.

Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency is presently represented by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh. He had defeated Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)’s candidate Upendra Prasad. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Singh defeated Congress candidate and former Delhi Police Commissioner Nikhil Kumar.

Aurangabad is part of Magadh region where the grand alliance's performance was best in the 2020 state assembly election. The grand alliance had won 51 out of 71 seats in Magadh and adjoining Shahabad regions. NDA had managed to win only 18 out of 49 seats in the Magadh region and two out of 19 in the Shahabad region.

Begusarai Lok Sabha seat is represented by Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh. Giriraj is facing a tough challenge this time. BJP’s internal survey report has identified 10 Lok Sabha seats, which the party has to work hard to ensure victory of the candidates.