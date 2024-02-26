Bengal Police arrest TMC leader Ajit Maiti in Sandeshkhali, lodge FIR against Shajahan Sheikh

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Police arrested TMC leader Ajit Maiti from the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on the charges of land grabbing from villagers, an officer said on Monday.

Maiti, considered a close aide of absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was detained on Sunday evening from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers, he said.

"We have arrested him after getting complaints from villagers regarding land grabbing. We will produce him in the court later in the day," the police officer told PTI.

After getting over 70 complaints, the police lodged an FIR against Shajahan Sheikh, he said.

Most of the complainants claimed that Shajahan was actively involved in the forcible acquisition of their land and torturing of local women, the police officer said.