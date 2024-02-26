‘I gave five lakh jobs in 17 months’, my guarantee worked, says Tejashwi

PATNA: Ahead of Lok Sabha election, RJD leader and Bihar’s former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is attempting to win people’s support by highlighting how he and his party put maximum efforts for providing jobs and creating employment opportunities.

Besides targeting Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar through his diatribes, Tejashwi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the employment front at his public meetings organised during his ongoing ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Gaya.

He launched his ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ to reach out maximum number of people of the state on February 20.

While addressing the rally, participated by a large number of youths, Tejashwi said, “PM Narendra Modi’s guarantee for two crore jobs failed but my guarantee worked. In the 2020 state assembly election, I had promised to give 10 lakh government jobs.”