Jharkhand HC reserves order on Hemant Soren's petition seeking permission to attend Budget session

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday reserved its order on the petition filed by the former Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking permission to attend the Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly. Soren moved High Court against the PMLA Court's order denying him permission to attend the Budget Session of the Jharkhand Assembly.

The Special PMLA Court in Ranchi on February 22 had rejected the petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking permission to attend the Budget Session of the Jharkhand Assembly. While hearing the petition filed by Soren on the next day, the Court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate by fixing February 26 as the next date of hearing.

During the hearing on Monday, senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing Hemant Soren, argued that a charge sheet has not been filed against him in this case. Soren being the former Chief Minister of the state, may be allowed to participate in the budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly. Sibal, during the hearing, also cited the Supreme Court’s decisions in which jailed MLAs were given relief to participate in their respective legislative assemblies.

Opposing the petition, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju countered that Hemant Soren misused the permission given earlier to participate in the no-confidence motion. Raju further added that Sorene criticized the judiciary, but since it was done inside the House, therefore, he could not be held liable for contempt, further adding that his conduct also does not make him eligible for this relief.