Made mistake by retweeting video: Delhi CM Kejriwal tells SC in defamation case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday told the Supreme Court that he made a mistake by retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee related to the BJP IT Cell.

"I do not mind saying before this court, that it is a mistake if I (Arvind Kejriwal) know this was the consequence in this case," Kejriwal's senior lawyer, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, told the two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The Apex Court, meanwhile, granted relief to Kejriwal, by issuing direction that the Rouse Avenue Court, which was currently hearing the case, would neither hear the case nor issue any coercive action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, till it heard the matter.

The Apex Court passed the order after hearing the appeal filed by Kejriwal against the order of the Delhi High Court, which had refused to quash the defamation case against him for retweeting Dhruv Rathee video.

Dr Singhvi said that the earlier complainant was withdrawn was suppressed.

During the course of the hearing, Justice Khanna, said that the issue being a technical point may not be enough to issue notice (to the respondents).

"On retweet, whether it is an endorsement or you just shared something you saw online. Will that not be a matter of evidence in a case of this nature?," the bench observed.

It asked the lawyer of the complainant, Raghav Awasthi, to get instructions on if Kejriwal is admitting that it was mistake to retweet will suffice, and would it be fine if the case is closed.

Awasthi replied that he would take instructions from his client and would apprise it to the SC.

Dr Singhvi, said that they are expediting the trial on the eve of polls.

The Top Court, while noting down all the submissions and arguments and parties, in the case, fixed the matter for further hearing, to March 18. In the interim the matter will not be taken up by the trial court.