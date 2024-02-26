Rajouri terror attacks: NIA files charge sheet against five including three Pak-based LeT handlers

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against five people including three Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers in a case relating to terror attacks in Dhangri village in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1, 2023.

In an official statement, a spokesperson of the NIA said, the ‘heinous attack’ in Dhangri village was followed by an IED blast the next day. “Seven innocent people, including two children, were killed and several others severely injured in the attacks,” the official said.

The official further informed that three among the five accused named in the charge sheet are LeT handlers, identified as Saifullah @ Sajid Jutt @ Ali @ Habibullah @ Numan @ Langda @ Noumi, Mohd Qasim, and Abu Qatal @ Qatal Sindhi. “While Abu Qatal and Sajit Jutt are Pakistani nationals, Qasim had exfiltrated to Pakistan sometime around 2002 and had joined the LeT terrorist ranks there,” he said.

The NIA in its investigation into the case found that the trio had orchestrated the recruitment and dispatch of LeT terrorists from Pakistan to target innocent civilians, particularly from the minority community in Jammu & Kashmir, as well as security personnel, the official said, adding that the attacks “were carried out under the directions of these Pakistan-based handlers”.