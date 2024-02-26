SC seeks ED's reply on jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a detailed response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after hearing the bail plea of jailed Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh allegedly involved in a money laundering case relating to the Delhi excise policy scam.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, during the course of the hearing today, also tagged Singh's fresh bail plea, with his earlier one challenging his arrest and remand in the case.

The new petition will be heard on March 5 along with his earlier pending petition, the apex court today said in its order.

The Delhi High Court had earlier denied bail to Singh after noting that prima facie, he seemed to be involved in the offences, forcing him to knock the doors of the apex court for bail.

Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4, last year, after it conducted a search at his residence. He has been in judicial custody since October 13 and have never been granted bail by any court.

He, however, claimed innocence in the case.