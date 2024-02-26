Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging three new criminal laws

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a challenge to the three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act, which will come into effect from July 1.

Taking note of the PIL filed by Chennai resident T Sivagnanasambandan, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra dismissed it on ground of locus.

"Who are you to challenge the new criminal laws? You have no locus standi (a right to be heard),"the CJI said while dismissing the PIL.