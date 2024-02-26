TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

KOLKATA: A 49-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Ashoknagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by a group of men, following an altercation between them over a land deal, police said on Monday.

The TMC leader, identified as Bijan Das, was killed when he went to the house of a party colleague, he added.

Das, the deputy head of Guma 1 panchayat, was shot twice from point-blank range, the police officer said, adding that one bullet hit his head and another pierced through his left ear.

"He was declared brought dead when he was taken to the Barasat Medical College and Hospital. The accused are absconding. We are investigating the matter," the police officer told PTI.