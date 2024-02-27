Congress leader Kamal Nath says buzz of his switch over created by media

CHHINDWARA: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the speculation of his switch over to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was created by the media as he never made such a statement.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Nath was talking to reporters after reaching Chhindwara, his home turf in the state.

There has been intense speculation over the future moves by 77-year-old Congress veteran Nath, despite repeated assurances from his associates and senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jitendra Singh that there are no plans for him to cross over to the BJP.