Delhi excise policy case: ED issues eighth summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate has issued an eighth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

The central agency, while issuing the eighth summon under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has asked him to appear before it on March 4.

Earlier on 26 February, the Delhi CM skipped the seventh summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.

A city court, approached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Kejriwal skipping its summonses, has directed the chief minister to appear before it on March 16.

The ED, while issuing the eighth summons, rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar had said that the party replied to all the summons and that the investigative agency should have waited for the Court's verdict on the case. The party has repeatedly called the summons by the ED as illegal.

(Inputs from PTI)