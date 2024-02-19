Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons; AAP says matter is in court

AAP asserts Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal won't comply with ED summons, deeming them illegal.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, the AAP said.

Terming the agency's sixth summons to its national convener as "illegal", the party said that the ED should wait for the court's decision instead of repeatedly sending summonses to Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached a city court after Kejriwal skipped multiple summonses.

On Saturday, the court had granted exemption to Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with the complaint filed by the central agency.

The application moved by Kejriwal's counsel stated that the Budget Session of the Delhi assembly has commenced on February 15 and shall continue till the first week of March.

He will physically appear before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, it said. AAP asserts Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal won't comply with ED summons, deeming them illegal. The party urges ED to await the court's decision instead of repeatedly issuing summonses to Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued the sixth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning him in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

