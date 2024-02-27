First batch of Indian civilians reaches Maldives to replace military personnel

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the third core level meeting to be held soon between senior officials of India and Maldives, a batch of Indian civilians has reached Maldives to replace the military personnel manning helicopter services in Addu City.
The helicopter is being sent back to India for maintenance, while India will send a replacement by Wednesday. The first batch of civilians reached Maldives on Monday.
It may be recalled that President Mohamad Muizzu came to power in the archipelago and ran his election campaign on the promise that he would send the 33 Indian military personnel back home. Two core-level meetings have taken place to discuss this. The first meeting took place on January 14 in Male, while the second meeting took place in India on February 2.
"The third meeting will take place within the next few days," said a source.
Meanwhile, the Maldives Defence Ministry had said that the civilians would take charge of the operations immediately. The statement further read that as part of the process of replacing the Indian troops in Addu City, the helicopter stationed in Gan will be transported to India for repair, for which test flights will commence soon.
"An Indian Navy ship that will transport this helicopter to India and bring in a replacement helicopter is due in Addu City on Wednesday," said the Maldives Defence Ministry.
There are 33 Indian military personnel currently stationed in Maldives. They are primarily looking after two Dornier aircraft and one helicopter used for medical evacuation and humanitarian assistance in the country.
Indian soldiers based in Addu City have been asked to be withdrawn before March 10, while those based in Kadhdhoo and Hanimaadhoo have been given time till May 10.
The Maldives Defence Ministry reiterated that the soldiers in Addu City will be withdrawn by the agreed date. The ministry added that discussions pertaining to the withdrawal of the soldiers in Kadhdhoo and Hanimadhoo will proceed via diplomatic channels.