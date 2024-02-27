First batch of Indian civilians reaches Maldives to replace military personnel

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the third core level meeting to be held soon between senior officials of India and Maldives, a batch of Indian civilians has reached Maldives to replace the military personnel manning helicopter services in Addu City.

The helicopter is being sent back to India for maintenance, while India will send a replacement by Wednesday. The first batch of civilians reached Maldives on Monday.

It may be recalled that President Mohamad Muizzu came to power in the archipelago and ran his election campaign on the promise that he would send the 33 Indian military personnel back home. Two core-level meetings have taken place to discuss this. The first meeting took place on January 14 in Male, while the second meeting took place in India on February 2.

"The third meeting will take place within the next few days," said a source.