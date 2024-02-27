Number of educated jobless youths soar 7-times in Assam in 2022: Eco Survey

GUWAHATI: The latest Economic Survey Assam has stated that nearly 10 lakh fresh educated youths have registered in employment exchanges in the state in 2022 compared to just 1.4 lakh in the previous year.

Terming it a huge challenge before the state, the Economic Survey, Assam for 2023-24 stated that the size of the educated job seekers is considerably high with new registration jumping by a whopping over seven times in just a single year.

"From the records of the live register of Employment Exchanges, the registered educated job seekers stood at 9,83,093 in 2022 as against 1,37,865 during 2021," it added.

The report, which was tabled in the Assam Assembly during the Budget Session this month, stressed that the number of educated job seekers has increased at all levels of education in 2022 over 2021.

It said that the overall number of educated job seekers stood at 18,05,441 as per registrations at Employment Exchanges in 2021 as against 17,46,671 during 2020, thereby showing an increase of 3.36 per cent.