SC questions Assam government on Pobitora sanctuary boundary demarcation

NEW DELHI: THE Supreme Court has asked the Assam government to apprise it as to how much time would it take to complete the process of demarcation of the boundary of Pobitora wildlife sanctuary. A bench of the top court, headed by Justice B R Gavai expressed surprise after learning that demarcation of the boundary of the sanctuary has not been carried out even after 25 years.

The bench also comprised Justice Sandeep Nath asked the government to consider the issue with urgency and be given top most priority. It also warned that any failure to do so would entail serious consequences, keeping in view the fact that this issue is of great significance and importance.

The sanctuary, located on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra in Morigaon district in Assam, covers around 38.85 km area and provided grassland and wetland habitat for the Indian rhinoceros. It holds one of the largest rhinoceros population in Assam.