Army called in amid fresh tension in Manipur; Assam Rifles deployed after senior cop abducted briefly

IMPHAL: The Army was called in as fresh tension mounted in Manipur on Tuesday and four columns of the Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal East after a senior police officer was abducted allegedly by cadres of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation, from his residence, officials said.

The officer, Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, posted in the operations wing of the Manipur Police, was rescued after a swift action by police and security forces, the officials said.

The officer has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.