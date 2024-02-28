Bihar govt to bring new law to deal with corruption, mafia

PATNA: The new NDA government in Bihar is likely to introduce a bill in the ongoing budget session of the state assembly with an objective to bring a new law for dealing with corruption and mafia groups operating in the state.

Once the Bill becomes an Act, it will give more teeth to the agencies responsible for checking corruption in the government offices. Similarly, the Act will have provisions for firmly dealing with land, sand and liquor mafias as well also with other outlaws.

The Act could have stringent provisions, very much like what we have already have in the Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh, a senior government officer stated.

Corruption in government offices will also be categorised as serious offences. All those cases related to corruption and syndicate mafia would now be treated as serious offences with provisions of harsh punishment.

Powers of three anti-corruption agencies working in the state –Economic Offence Unit, Vigilance Investigation Bureau and Special Vigilance Unit are likely to be increased in the new law. In the Bill, there is also a provision for jail term from five years to seven years in corruption cases.

State cabinet has already given its approval to a proposal brought before it on Tuesday evening. Now, the state home department is expected to bring the Bill in both Houses of the state legislature and get it passed during ongoing budget session.

The budget session will come to an end on March 1.

Hailing the government’s move, a senior IPS officer said, “The new Act will add more teeth to the three investigating agencies in the state.”

Earlier, deputy chief minister and BJP state president Samrat Choudhary said that mafia groups operating in the state would not be spared. “The government is gearing up to deal with mafias sternly,” he asserted.