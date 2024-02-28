HC also rejects Hemant Soren’s petition seeking permission to attend Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking permission to attend the Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly. He then moved to the high court against the PMLA court's order which had already denied him permission for the same.

The Jharkhand High Court had reserved its order on Monday. The Special PMLA court in Ranchi on February 22 had rejected the petition filed by Soren who sought permission to attend the Jharkhand Assembly's Budget Session.

While hearing the petition filed by Soren on the next day, the Court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate by fixing February 26 as the next date of hearing.

During the hearing on Monday, senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing Hemant Soren, argued that a charge sheet has not been filed against him in this case. Soren being the former Chief Minister of the state, may be allowed to participate in the budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly.

Sibal, during the hearing, also cited the Supreme Court’s decisions in which jailed MLAs were given relief to participate in their respective legislative assemblies.

Opposing the petition, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju countered that Hemant Soren misused the permission given earlier to participate in the no-confidence motion. Raju further added that Soren criticized the judiciary, but since it was done inside the House, he could not be held liable for contempt, further adding that his conduct also does not make him eligible for this relief.

After hearing both parties' arguments, Jharkhand High Court reserved its verdict. Soren, who is currently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to land scam, had filed a petition in Ranchi's PMLA court on February 20 seeking permission to attend the Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly starting from February 23, which was turned down.

Earlier on February 5, the PMLA court had allowed Soren’s petition seeking permission to attend the floor test of Chief Minister Champai Soren at the Jharkhand Assembly. Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 from his residence and, is currently under judicial custody.