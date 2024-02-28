Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu government on brink as rebels gift BJP RS seat

Himachal Pradesh saw the BJP’s Harsh Mahajan registering an upset victory over Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The Sukhu government is now on the edge as the state budget has to be passed on Thursday. If the government fails to do so, it will lose legitimacy.

Though the BJP has only 25 seats in the 68-member Himachal assembly, Mahajan polled 34 votes to tie with Singhvi’s score. The victor was decided by a draw of lots. Six Congress lawmakers and three Independents voted in favour of Mahajan.

In UP, the contest was for the eighth seat as the BJP and the SP had pocketed seven and two, respectively. Seven of the SP lawmakers cross-voted for the BJP’s eighth candidate Sanjay Seth, who is an SP import. Besides, one SP MLA abstained.