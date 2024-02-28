Himachal Pradesh: 15 BJP MLAs suspended from house, Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns

CHANDIGARH: In a fresh development after the RS polls on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh assembly Speaker expelled 15 BJP MLAs including leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, resigned from the state cabinet citing that "the Congress MLAs were humiliated several times."

The expelled MLAs are Vipin Parmar, Randhir Sharma, Hans Raj, Vinod Kumar, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Lokinder Kumar, Trilok Jamwal, Surinder Shourie, Puran Chand, Dalip Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Ranbir Nikka and Deep Raj.

The speaker ordered the marshals to forcefully remove the legislators out of the house as the opposition MLAs stood around the speaker’s podium and continued raising slogans.