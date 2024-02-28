Khalistani jibe at Sikh IPS officers shows 'real communal face' of BJP: West Bengal CM Mamata

BANKURA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Khalistani jibe at a Sikh IPS officer in the state showed the "real communal face" of the BJP.

"When they see a Sikh IPS officer wearing pagdi (turban), they call him Khalistani. This is their real communal face," she said, while addressing an official programme here.

A Sikh IPS officer, who was deputed to prevent senior state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, last week slammed saffron party activists for allegedly dubbing him a 'Khalistani'.