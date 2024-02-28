Manipur Police commandos lay down arms in protest against abduction of ASP

IMPHAL: Manipur Police commandos on Wednesday laid down their arms in protest against the abduction of Additional Superintendent Amit Kumar Moirangthem and demanded they be allowed to retaliate when attacked.

The police commandos of all the five valley districts put down their arms asking for action against Metei radical group Arambai Tenggol and no hindrance from political executives when the forces act against the outfit, officials said.

They are protesting against Tuesday's incident during which a group of Meira Paibis (women volunteer group) and cadres of Arambai Tenngol, a Meitei organisation, kidnapped the police officer and beat up other personnel guarding him.

The officer was rescued within hours, and is currently hospitalised.