Railways land-for-job scam: Bail granted to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and daughters-- Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav-- in the alleged Railways land-for-job scam, observing that they were "not arrested consciously by the investigating agency."

"It is the apparent scenerio that the accused persons were not arrested consciously by the investigating agency. Hence, there is no reason for the Court to employ any further stringent standard to speculate whether the accused persons are likely to flee from trial or influence witnesses if they are admitted to regular bail," Special Judge Vishal Gogne stated in the order.

Allowing the regular bail applications filed by Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and another accused Hridyanand Chaudhary on furnishing personal bond and surety bond in the sum of Rs 1,00,000 each, the court said they shall appear before the Court when directed.