Railways land-for-job scam: Bail granted to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and daughters-- Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav-- in the alleged Railways land-for-job scam, observing that they were "not arrested consciously by the investigating agency."
"It is the apparent scenerio that the accused persons were not arrested consciously by the investigating agency. Hence, there is no reason for the Court to employ any further stringent standard to speculate whether the accused persons are likely to flee from trial or influence witnesses if they are admitted to regular bail," Special Judge Vishal Gogne stated in the order.
Allowing the regular bail applications filed by Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and another accused Hridyanand Chaudhary on furnishing personal bond and surety bond in the sum of Rs 1,00,000 each, the court said they shall appear before the Court when directed.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued that the nature of allegations involving money laundering are grievous in nature and if the Court were to consider admitting the accused persons to bail, stringent conditions may be imposed.
The accused's counsel submitted that the investigating agency did not find it necessary to effect arrest during investigation and hence there is no plausible reason for the Court to deny the relief of regular bail.
Granting bail to the three, the court asked them not to leave the country without its prior permission and to inform the ED regarding their mobile phone numbers and address, as well as any change in the same.
It was also directed by the court that they shall not contact, influence or coerce any person or witnesses connected with the present case.
Now the court will scrutinize the documents of the case on March 16.
The accused are facing allegations of commission of the offence of Money Laundering as defined under section 3, read with section 70, punishable under section 4 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which entails rigorous imprisonment (RI) from three to seven years, accompanied by a stipulated fine.
The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu's family when he was the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.