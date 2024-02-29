If houses are demolished by central govt bodies, they should get another under PM Awas Yojana: AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday demanded that all those people whose houses have been demolished by central agencies in the last one year be provided houses under the PM Awas Yojana.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi minister Atishi said that in the last one year, demolition drives have been carried out by different central agencies and bodies such as the DDA, ASI, Railways, etc.

"Yesterday, the house of a rat-hole miner who was involved in the Silkyara tunnel rescue was demolished during a drive by the DDA.

Lt Governor has said that the rat-hole miner will be given a house.

We welcome this move but we demand that others who have lost their homes in such drives should also be provided homes under the PM Awas Yojana," she said.

Rat-hole miner Wakeel Hassan's house was razed in a demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas area.

Several other houses were also demolished during the drive.

He spent the night on the street with his wife and their two children after his house was razed in the drive on Wednesday.

Neighbours provided them with food and other necessary items.