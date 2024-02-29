Indian consulate staff in Sittwe moved to Yangon as civil war intensifies in Myanmar

NEW DELHI: Indian consulate staff in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state, have shifted to Yangon amid rising casualties in the town from the ongoing civil war.
"The consulate in Sittwe is functional on a skeletal basis at present as it was challenging for members to remain there due to the volatile situation. The members of this consulate have moved to Yangon," said a source.
Bangladesh too has moved its staff from its consulate in Sittwe and sent them to Yangon.
It may be recalled that on February 6, the Indian government had issued an advisory following the deteriorating law and order situation and disruption of the telecommunications network, advising Indian citizens to leave.
On Thursday, around 8 am in the morning, artillery shelling in the main market in Sittwe left 12 dead and injured 80. This market is about 4 km away from the Indian consulate.
"The artillery shelling by a SAC navy warship on Thursday into the Korean port market in Sittwe left 12 civilians dead. The ULA on behalf of the people of Arakan would like to urge the international community and neighbouring countries to stand up against the SAC for committing such war crimes," read a statement issued by ULA on Thursday night.
Artillery shelling by the ruling junta, known as the State Administration Council (SAC), targeting the ethnic group ULA has left many dead. Hospitals and schools have been razed to the ground and people have begun to flee. Bridges have been destroyed to prevent the ULA from entering Sittwe.
"Flying into Sittwe has become a nightmare for some travellers as the SAC is pulling young people from the age of 18 to use them as conscripts in the army and this is very worrying," the source added.
Meanwhile, ULA through its statement, is urging residents of Sittwe to exercise vigil and be cautious before stepping out of their houses, as the civilian population is now under threat.