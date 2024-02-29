Indian consulate staff in Sittwe moved to Yangon as civil war intensifies in Myanmar

NEW DELHI: Indian consulate staff in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state, have shifted to Yangon amid rising casualties in the town from the ongoing civil war.

"The consulate in Sittwe is functional on a skeletal basis at present as it was challenging for members to remain there due to the volatile situation. The members of this consulate have moved to Yangon," said a source.

Bangladesh too has moved its staff from its consulate in Sittwe and sent them to Yangon.

It may be recalled that on February 6, the Indian government had issued an advisory following the deteriorating law and order situation and disruption of the telecommunications network, advising Indian citizens to leave.

On Thursday, around 8 am in the morning, artillery shelling in the main market in Sittwe left 12 dead and injured 80. This market is about 4 km away from the Indian consulate.