Sandeshkhali Shajahan Sheikh under 'legal protection' now: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday dubbed the arrest of Shajahan Sheikh as a "legal protection" given to him by the West Bengal police.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for not slapping Sheikh with the criminal charges levelled against him by women in Sandeshkhali.

The complainant women have accused the local TMC strongman and some other party members of sexually assaulting them and grabbing land.

Sheikh was arrested in the early hours of Thursday after being on the run for 55 days that witnessed violent protests led by the Sandeshkhali women and a fierce political slugfest.