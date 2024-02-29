SC dismisses Vedanta's plea against closure of copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to Vedanta group, Supreme Court in its order on Thursday rejects its petition challenging the Madras High Court’s decision of closing itS plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.



A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud pronounced the order, and refused to entertain the appeal filed by Vedanta, which had moved the Apex Court challenging the Madras HC's order of closing of the Plant in Thoothukudi plant in Tami Nadu.

The Top Court noted in its order that there are "repeated breaches" and "serious violations" on the part of Vedanta in the case.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, for TN state govt, submitted that Vedanta was indiscriminately dumping and threw gypsum and slag in the area, and dumped them outside the factory premises.



Vedanta had filed a petition in the top Court challenging Madras High Court’s decision against the reopening of the plant.