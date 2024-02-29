Sheena Bora murder: Bombay HC says there is nothing against prosecution in docu-series on Indrani Mukerjea

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Devang Vyas, appearing for the CBI, said the series prejudices the administration of justice and fair trial.

He claimed that it may create a public perception which would in turn affect the judicial mind.

The high court, however, noted that it too had watched the series and had in fact thought that the CBI would not press its demand against the series.

"There is nothing in the series that goes against the prosecution or the trial. We tried to look at it in every single way, but honestly we did not find anything," the bench said.

It added that not a single witness, whose interview has been taken by the makers of the series, have said any single word against the prosecution.

"Not a single witness has said anything. Let us not say much as the series is yet to be released. Tell us which witness has spoken which is contrary to the prosecution? In fact it is favouring the prosecution," the high court said.

The court further noted that media trial and debates on ongoing cases is not something new and there can be no censoring of the same.

"Public perceptions can be influenced by newspapers and everything. But the judiciary does not get affected by all this. We only go by evidence and what is produced before us. Public perception is the least of a court's concern," the bench said.

It added that people see such series and movies and move on and nobody carries it with them.

The court said even what the accused Indrani Mukerjea has said in the series is already available in the public domain.

"Initially, we felt that the CBI had a genuine apprehension and hence we allowed it to view the series and we did not even let the other party to argue," the HC said.

But we have viewed and honestly we have not found anything that goes against the prosecution, the court added.

The court further said that there are already some books published on the case and even two movies have been made.