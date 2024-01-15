Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Mysuru's Arun Yogiraj selected for installation at Ayodhya Mandir: Temple trust

AYODHYA: A new idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.

Replying to queries at a press conference here, he said the current idol of Ram Lalla, which is being worshipped for the last 70 years, will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

The Ram temple "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration ceremony) is being organised here on January 22, and according to Rai, it will begin at 12:20 pm.

The new idol whose consecration ceremony will be done is made of stone and "in my assessment it weighs somewhere between 150-200 kgs", he said.

Rai said the idol depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in standing posture and added that "on January 18, the idol will be placed at its 'aasan' in 'garbh griha' (sanctum sanctorum)."

"The 'muhurt' for the ceremony has been decided by Varanasi-based Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid. A large number of people of Kashi and Ayodhya know him and revere him," he said.

Rai said the complete process of the "karmakand vidhi" for the sacred ceremony will be led by Laxmikant Dixit of Varanasi.

Both Darvid and Dixit are luminaries in their fields, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

The temple will remain closed on January 20 and 21 and people can pay obeisance to the deity again from January 23, he said.

The city is getting decked up for the grand ceremony at the temple, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend.