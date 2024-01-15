Tejashwi Yadav dismisses allegations of rift in Bihar alliance

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday denied allegations of any differences between RJD and JD(U) over seat-sharing among constituents of the grand alliance, which is also part of the Opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc, in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Talking to media persons after hosting the ‘dahi-chura’ feast on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Tejashwi said the talks of differences between two major allies of a grand alliance over seat-sharing are meaningless.

“There is no rift in the grand alliance over the issue,” he asserted.

In response to a query, Tejashwi said, “Why should anybody clarify seat-sharing? For how many days this speculation has been going on? The issue of differences between RJD and JD(U) over seat-sharing doesn’t exist. Don’t worry about it."

“You will know when it happens,” he added.