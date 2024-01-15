Tejashwi Yadav dismisses allegations of rift in Bihar alliance

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday denied allegations of any differences between RJD and JD(U) over seat-sharing among constituents of the grand alliance, which is also part of the Opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc, in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Talking to media persons after hosting the ‘dahi-chura’ feast on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Tejashwi said the talks of differences between two major allies of a grand alliance over seat-sharing are meaningless.
“There is no rift in the grand alliance over the issue,” he asserted.
In response to a query, Tejashwi said, “Why should anybody clarify seat-sharing? For how many days this speculation has been going on? The issue of differences between RJD and JD(U) over seat-sharing doesn’t exist. Don’t worry about it."
“You will know when it happens,” he added.
Taking a dig at the Opposition BJP, RJD leader said, “Ever since grand alliance has been formed, BJP is jittery. Do you know how many jobs have been given in the state during grand alliance’s rule? Reservation quota has been increased, caste-based survey has been conducted and honorarium of self-help groups has been enhanced.”
Highlighting the achievement of Nitish-led grand alliance government, Tejashwi said the state government has formulated new policies. MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore have been signed in recently held global investors’ meet ever since Lalu-Nitish joined hands. BJP leaders are somewhat scared as we are also fulfilling our election commitments, he remarked.
When asked why Nitish declined the offer of being convener of ‘INDIA’ bloc, RJD leader shot back and replied, “How in Bihar you will know whether he (Nitish) has done so? It may have happened, you should not worry about it,” he contended.
Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the 10 Circular Road residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi where he enjoyed ‘dahi-chura’ feast. RJD chief Lalu Prasad, former chief minister Rabri Devi, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, environmental and climate change minister Tej Pratap Yadav were present on the occasion.
Later Tejashwi also claimed that the grand alliance government is stable in Bihar.
The BJP is spreading such rumours to gain political mileage, but it will not succeed as all six allies of the grand alliance are intact. “Everything will be done on time,” he asserted.
On the other hand, senior JD(U) minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the delay in seat-sharing among ‘INDIA’ bloc partners will cost dearly in the Lok Sabha polls.
“If seat-sharing is done at the earliest, it will be beneficial for all,” he contended.
Last week, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, who is considered close to Lalu, had claimed that seat-sharing among grand alliance partners has already been finalized and a formal announcement will be made shortly.
JD(U) has already made it clear that it would not compromise on 16 seats that it had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. CPI, CPM and CPI-ML together have claimed 12 seats. Congress has also staked its claim on nine seats.
BY: RAMASHANKAR