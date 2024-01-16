Congress never opposed Ram temple, BJP, RSS used Babri issue for political mileage: Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday alleged that the intention of the BJP, RSS and VHP behind demolishing the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was not to build a temple at the site, but to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue for political mileage.

In a post on social media platform X, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister claimed the Congress never opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but raised question marks over the location of the new temple, where the idol consecration ceremony will take place on January 22.

"(The Congress) only asked to wait till the court's decision for the construction (of temple) on the disputed land. Bhoomi pujan on non-disputed land was done during the time of Rajiv ji (former PM Rajiv Gandhi). (Ex-PM P V) Narasimha Rao ji had also acquired non-disputed land for the construction of Ram temple," Singh said.