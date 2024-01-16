Ready to face fresh challenges on northern border, says Army Chief

LUCKNOW: The Indian Army is fully prepared to handle the challenges arising from the protracted standoff with China, which has resulted in heightened deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), stated General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Indian Army, on Monday.

He affirmed, “On the northern borders, the Indian Army is fully prepared and capable of facing any challenges. The army has taken several steps to strengthen its defenses.”

He also discussed other security challenges and emphasised that amidst the rising challenges, the force has taken steps to bolster border defences.

He added that in recent times, through emergency procurement procedures, the Army has inducted several cutting-edge equipment, including various weapon systems equipped with niche technologies.