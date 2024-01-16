Ready to face fresh challenges on northern border, says Army Chief

LUCKNOW: The Indian Army is fully prepared to handle the challenges arising from the protracted standoff with China, which has resulted in heightened deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), stated General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Indian Army, on Monday.
He affirmed, “On the northern borders, the Indian Army is fully prepared and capable of facing any challenges. The army has taken several steps to strengthen its defenses.”
He also discussed other security challenges and emphasised that amidst the rising challenges, the force has taken steps to bolster border defences.
He added that in recent times, through emergency procurement procedures, the Army has inducted several cutting-edge equipment, including various weapon systems equipped with niche technologies.
General Manoj Pande addressed the audience during the 76th Army Day parade, which took place at the parade grounds of the 11 Gorkha Rifles Regiment in Lucknow.
Regarding internal security matters, he said, “There has been significant progress in this area. Our priorities include making efforts and coordinating with other state agencies to strengthen our borders. In the western region, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control. However, in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors, terrorist activities have increased.”
He added that while a ceasefire is in place on the Line of Control, continuous ongoing infiltration suggests that terrorist camps across the border remain active.
He said, “The Indian Army has thwarted infiltration attempts with unwavering vigilance. In remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the strong measures taken by the security forces have resulted in reduced rates of violence.”
He also discussed the situation in the northeast and the peace talks with local insurgent groups, stating that the Indian Army has conducted successful peace talks.