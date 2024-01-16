'War rooms' at airports to address passenger issues: Jyotiraditya Scindia

NEW DELHI: Amid fog-related flight disruptions, the civil aviation ministry has asked Delhi, Mumbai and four other metro airports to report about incidents three times a day and these airports as well as airlines will also set up 'war rooms' to address passenger issues.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said it will also be ensured that there is sufficient CISF manpower availability round-the-clock at the airports.

In the last few days, there were incidents of a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot at the Delhi airport and passengers of an IndiGo flight sitting on the tarmac of the Mumbai airport amid long flight delays due to fog.