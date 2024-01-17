After Pannun threat, CM Mann says won't let 'anti-Punjab' forces succeed

CHANDIGARH: A day after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, designated terrorist by India, issued a veiled threat to him and the Punjab police chief, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said he is the custodian of peace and prosperity of the state and such intimidation tactics cannot stop him from this task.

Chief minister Mann said such threats are a natural outcome of the zero-tolerance policy adopted by his government against anti-Punjab forces and efforts are on to bring back criminals involved in anti-national activities from safe havens abroad to punish them.

These people are trying to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state but his government will not allow these forces to succeed in their evil designs, he asserted.