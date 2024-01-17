After Pannun threat, CM Mann says won't let 'anti-Punjab' forces succeed
CHANDIGARH: A day after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, designated terrorist by India, issued a veiled threat to him and the Punjab police chief, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said he is the custodian of peace and prosperity of the state and such intimidation tactics cannot stop him from this task.
Chief minister Mann said such threats are a natural outcome of the zero-tolerance policy adopted by his government against anti-Punjab forces and efforts are on to bring back criminals involved in anti-national activities from safe havens abroad to punish them.
These people are trying to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state but his government will not allow these forces to succeed in their evil designs, he asserted.
"The masterminds of such anti-Punjab stances have taken shelter in countries abroad but we are trying to bring them back and punish them for their sins," he said.
Mann said that being a border state, there are challenges both from within and outside the state but they will face them valiantly by not succumbing to such threats.
The countries that are safe haven to such dreaded criminals should also send these hardcore criminals back to the state in the larger interest of world peace, said Mann.
The Indian government should also take steps to bring such dreaded anti-national criminals back to the country and punish them as per the law of the land, said the CM.
Khalistani terrorist Pannun had asked gangsters in the state to join the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice and stop top political leaders from attending the Republic Day parade.
Pannun was designated as terrorist by the Union home ministry under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sikh for Justice banned in 2020.