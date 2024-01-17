After killing of Manipur commando in Moreh, government seeks helicopters from MHA

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs for helicopters from Wednesday to meet emergency requirements in the wake of law and order situation in the border town of Moreh, an official said.

Commissioner Home T Ranjit Singh in a letter to Additional Secretary (Police II Division), Ministry of Home Affairs, said: "The law and order situation in the border town of Moreh has become a matter of serious concern as there has been continuous exchange of fire and this has resulted in the death of one IRB personnel this morning."

"In view of the prevalent situation in Moreh, medical emergency may arise anytime", the letter stated.